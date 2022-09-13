Episode 789: Fire Emblem Disengage

Use promo code "twintail" to get 20% off NordVPN.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

It's Nintendo Direct season, and we... talk about the Nintendo Direct. With our crew at full strength for the first time in over a month, we break down 40 minutes of news and updates. These include: Pikmin 4, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of a Kingdom, and Fire Emblem Engage.

Of course, the Direct eats up the majority of our time, but we do find a little window for some New Business. Greg has completed Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and has moved onto Splatoon 3. Guillaume is playing Doom. The original Doom, not Doom 3. It's a shame it isn't Doom 3 because that would be funny.

As always, send us your questions.