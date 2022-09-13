Episode 789: Fire Emblem Disengage

Use promo code "twintail" to get 20% off NordVPN.
It's Nintendo Direct season, and we... talk about the Nintendo Direct. With our crew at full strength for the first time in over a month, we break down 40 minutes of news and updates. These include: Pikmin 4, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of a Kingdom, and Fire Emblem Engage.
Of course, the Direct eats up the majority of our time, but we do find a little window for some New Business. Greg has completed Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and has moved onto Splatoon 3. Guillaume is playing Doom. The original Doom, not Doom 3. It's a shame it isn't Doom 3 because that would be funny.
