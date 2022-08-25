Capcom TGS Showcase Provides New Updates On Sunbreak And Battle Network Collection

Everyone is going to be connected in the Legacy Collection - and they took that literally.

Capcom's Tokyo Game Show showcase has given updates on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection.

Sunbreak's second major title update will come out on September 29 and add three new monsters: the previously announced Flaming Espinas, the Violet Mizutsune, and the Risen Chameleos - the last of whom will not unlock until Master Rank 110 (the previous high for quest unlocks being 100). New Anomaly research quests will also be available for monsters such as Rajang and the Gore Magala, and the "layered armor" appearance system will be expanded to weapons as well with the ability to use any weapon up until this update.

Although the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection was only given a "2023" release window, it did unveil a fully voiced Mega Man that will serve as a navigator in the menus. Online functions - battling and trading chips - are also being implemented into the games. The digital split has also been confirmed: purchasing the Volume 1 on the eShop will give Battle Network 1, 2, and both 3 versions while volume 2 will have the pairs for 4, 5, and 6.

A Resident Evil showcase was announced for next month during the presentation, which may contain release dates for the other cloud Switch releases announced in Tuesday's Nintendo Direct.