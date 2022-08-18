Other News From The September 13 Nintendo Direct

Between Harvestella and this, there's literally a farm RPG for all seasons.
Other items that appeared in the Nintendo Direct today:
- A summary trailer for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope was shown ahead of the October 20 launch.
- Management simulator Factorio will build a Switch release on October 28.
- A cloud edition of Resident Evil: Village (RE8) will launch on October 28, and its DLC expansion launching the same day on other platforms will follow on December 2. The cloud version of Resident Evil 7 previously released in Japan, as well as cloud versions of remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 will also release this year.
- It Takes Two, the critically acclaimed co-op game published by Electronic Arts, will release on November 4.
- Brawling roguelike Sifu will come to Switch November 8.
- Just Dance 2023 confirmed its launch date as November 22 following its unveil last Saturday.
- The Front Mission remakes announced previously received updates; Front Mission 1 will launch in November, while the sequel will hit sometime in 2023. The third Front Mission is also going to receive a remake in the future.
- Romancing Saga: Minstrel Song will curse Switches worldwide on December 1.
- Crisis Core Reunion, the remake of the PSP RPG, has confirmed a December 13 debut.
- Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key will complete the Gust RPG trilogy on February 24.
- You will already be dead of exhaustion when Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star launches in March of 2023 - unlike prior titles, this will be published in North America by Imagineer
- Ubisoft debuted a new six player dodgeball-like sports title called Oddballers for early 2023 release.
- A new farming RPG called Fae Farm will offer multiplayer farming when it hits in spring 2023.
- Playism revealed a horror adventure called Ib, due in spring 2023.
- The development staff behind Danganronpa have started a new series called "Mystery Detective Archives", with the first title slashing words in spring 2023.
- The next Story of Seasons remake will be the GameCube's A Wonderful Life, and it will sprout next summer.
- Rune Factory 3 Special - another farming remake - will be available sometime in 2023 and the next new Rune Factory title is confirmed to be in development.
- Sega unveiled a new three-player roguelike called Endless Dungeon, which will release next year.