Updates For Existing First Party Titles Outlined In Direct

by Donald Theriault - September 13, 2022, 11:24 am EDT
The golf is going to have to hold off a little longer than originally anticipated.

Several released titles had new update information or windows released during the Direct today:

  • The second update for Mario Strikers: Battle League will be out this month, which will add Pauline and Diddy Kong as playable characters and a new "Planetoid" stage
  • The second portion of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass will be out on October 13, adding the new mechanical hero Ino and the challenge battle mode - clearing consecutive battles will unlock rewards including new costumes for the main party
  • The golf update for Nintendo Switch Sports was detailed, with 21 holes representing prior Wii Sports games among the options. "Survival" golf, in which 8 players play simultaneously and the highest-scoring player is knocked out, was also added. The update has been delayed to "holiday"
  • Also coming "holiday" is the 3rd pack of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC, which will include Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour and Peach Garden from Mario Kart DS among its courses
