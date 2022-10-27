Third Wave Of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Launches December 7

So who's up for the Rainbow Road cup?

The third wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC is taking the green flag early next month.

A new trailer has confirmed the wave will launch on December 7, and also confirmed the eight courses included. In addition to the previously announced Peach Gardens and Merry Mountain announced in September's Direct, the other courses will be:

Maple Treeway (Wii)

Rainbow Road (3DS)

Boo Lake (Super Circuit)

Berlin Byways (Tour)

Rock Rock Mountain (3DS)

London Loop (Tour)

The addition of 3DS Rainbow Road makes it the fourth version of the course to appear in 8 Deluxe.