We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Third Wave Of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Launches December 7

by Donald Theriault - November 21, 2022, 9:11 am EST
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

So who's up for the Rainbow Road cup?

The third wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC is taking the green flag early next month.

A new trailer has confirmed the wave will launch on December 7, and also confirmed the eight courses included. In addition to the previously announced Peach Gardens and Merry Mountain announced in September's Direct, the other courses will be:

  • Maple Treeway (Wii)
  • Rainbow Road (3DS)
  • Boo Lake (Super Circuit)
  • Berlin Byways (Tour)
  • Rock Rock Mountain (3DS)
  • London Loop (Tour)

The addition of 3DS Rainbow Road makes it the fourth version of the course to appear in 8 Deluxe.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement