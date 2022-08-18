Splatoon 3's First Splatfest Starts Next Weekend on September 23rd

And it's two days long!?

The first Splatfest of Splatoon 3 has been announced, and it's running for two full days!

What would you rather bring to a deserted island: Gear, grub or fun? You'll get to state your favorite (or just side with your favorite member of Deep Cut) next weekend in the first post-launch Splatfest. As usual you'll be able to select your team a few days in advance. The Splatfest begins at 5pm PT on Friday, September 23rd and runs for 48 hours, so you'll have the whole weekend to reach Gear Ruler rank (assuming you side with the best member of Deep Cut).

Splatoon 3 launched last week and broke the record for Japan's fastest-selling game of all time.