...ok, Sunsoft's back, but did they really need a VTuber?

Gimmick is not the only title coming back from Sunsoft and City Connection soon.

A "Sunsoft is back!" presentation released on YouTube earlier announced that Ufouria: The Saga - the 1991 Famicom title that later re-released on the Wii and Wii U Virtual Consoles - will also release in early 2023.

A soundtrack release on vinyl and cassette will also be released around the same time.