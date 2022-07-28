We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Lost NES Title Gimmick! To Be Released On Switch In Fall

by Donald Theriault - August 18, 2022, 10:11 am EDT
Total comments: 2

That should drive some gray market prices down.

A game only previously localized in Scandinavia is coming to Switch this fall after three decades.

Publisher Bitwave Games have announced a version of 1992 Famicom title Gimmick! will released on Switch and other consoles worldwide this fall. The Gimmick! rerelease marks the first time it was re-released on a console platform since 2010, though it was released on the ex-Arcadia PC platform in 2020.

Originally created by Sunsoft in 1992 and intended to rival the graphics of the Super Famicom, Gimmick! was planned for release on the NES in late 1992 but the release was cancelled barring a limited run in Scandinavia released in 1993. The side-scrolling platformer had its released spiked in North America due to characters that were "too strange or quirky", which was also cited as the reason for the cancellation of a North American version of Ufouria: The Saga.

Talkback

Lemonade10 hours ago

This is extremely good news. The soundtrack for Gimmick is incredible. I have been wanting to buy the famicom cartridge, but it literally goes for thousands on ebay.

I have the soundtrack CD iam8bit put out a while back too.

If you havent heard thus game, listen to it now https://youtu.be/o2vXTs1oDDI

Mythtendo59 minutes ago

I first saw this in a Pat the NES Punk video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-yPepjmmZVY), it looks like a fun game but is hard (especially if you want the good ending, which is incredibly hard to do because you if you game over then it becomes impossible to get the good ending).

I hope they use the name "Mr. Gimmick!" that they used for the Scandinavian release, I think it sounds better

