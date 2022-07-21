THQ Nordic Summer Showcase Shows Six Switch Games

Half announced, half not (BAY BAY)

THQ Nordic aired a showcase today which featured a half-dozen game updates for Switch.

New footage for the recently-confirmed AEW Fight Forever was shown, confirming the existence of minigames (including a baseball themed one) as well as intergender matches via an ingame match between former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D and her occasional tag team partner Adam Cole. The game was still teased as "coming soon".

Expanded footage of Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake - a 3D platformer from the same studio who remastered the Battle for Bikini Bottom game in 2021. The original 3D platformer (with the show's cast providing voices where available) also did not have a release date provided.

In a montage at the start of the show, subsidiary HandyGames showed new footage for exploration platformer AirHead and three unannounced titles: voxel-based 3D platformer De-Exit: Eternal Matters, rodent-running 3D platformer A Rat's Quest, and comic brawler Lethal Honor: Order of the Apocalypse.