All Elite Wrestling Licensed Game Coming To Switch, Published By THQ Nordic

Another game that will feature Jokers, just not the kind you're used to.

The first licensed professional wrestling game on Switch since 2017 has been announced.

A long-discussed game based on the new All Elite Wrestling (AEW) promotion, known as AEW Fight Forever has finally revealed its platforms which include Switch. No release date was given for the game, but the publisher was announced as THQ Nordic - in its original iteration, THQ published games based on the now-defunct World Championship Wrestling (1996 - 1998) and World Wrestling Entertainment (previously the World Wrestling Federation) from 1999 - 2012. Fight Forever will be developed by Yukes, who previously developed WWE games for THQ.

Match types in Fight Forever will include barbed wire death matches and AEW's trademark Casino Battle Royale (a battle royale where twenty competitors enter in timed groups of five based on card suits, then the final competitor enters alone as "the joker"). Tag team matches will also feature online co-op.

A gameplay showcase for AEW Fight Forever will air on August 12.