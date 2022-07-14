Pokemon Presents Unveils More Scarlet And Violet Details

How crystalline will Cryogonal get now?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have revealed new Pokemon, variants, and a new battle element along with returning Sword and Shield features in the latest Pokemon Presents.

The new region, dubbed "Paldea" will be themed around a term at a Pokemon school with three elements of "independent study": one of which will be the traditional challenge of gyms, but the gyms can be challenged in any order (how levels will be set is not known). One of the gyms is Ice-typed.

A Paldean variant of Wooper (Poison/Ground types) was shown, along with the new Pokemon Fidough (a Fairy type) and Cetitan (Cetitan being used in the Ice gym battle). The version legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon will be the player's primary form of transport, with motorcycle, flight, and sailing functions.

The region does offer a regional battle gimmick known as "Terastal", in which Pokemon will gain a crystalline appearance which in certain forms can actually change the Pokemon's type (such as an Eevee directly becoming Water or Grass-typed without evolving to Vaporeon or Leafeon). Raid battles will return for Pokemon with different Terastal types, and a Pikachu that knows Fly and can Terastallize into a Flying type will be the game's traditional early purchase bonus.

In other news from the presentation: Pokemon Go and Unite will appear at the 2022 World Pokemon Championships in London, and the Sun and Moon Ultra Beasts will spawn in Pokemon Go on August 27 (10 am - 6 pm local time).