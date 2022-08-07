Episode 783: Ironic Lovers of Garfield Are Still Garfield Lovers

The true cost of the Smash clones is laid bare.
This week we're back at full strength. Greg and James talk Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Almost no story chat right now, as neither had cleared chapter 3. Gui has been focused on twin-stick shooter Destropolis. He's also been busily trying out Smash-likes Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and MultiVersus. No one can ever complain about a Fire Emblem character ever again. Jon has some quick-hit impressions of Panzer Dragoon: Remake and updates on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and Diablo Immortal. Lastly, Greg closes out New Business with thoughts on the new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC tracks.
Lastly, we close out the show with a review of the Pokémon Presents update on Violet and Scarlet.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is Gentle Wind from Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean. Composition by Motoi Sakuraba.. It was requested by Gui. All rights reserved by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.