Episode 783: Ironic Lovers of Garfield Are Still Garfield Lovers

The true cost of the Smash clones is laid bare.

This week we're back at full strength. Greg and James talk Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Almost no story chat right now, as neither had cleared chapter 3. Gui has been focused on twin-stick shooter Destropolis. He's also been busily trying out Smash-likes Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and MultiVersus. No one can ever complain about a Fire Emblem character ever again. Jon has some quick-hit impressions of Panzer Dragoon: Remake and updates on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and Diablo Immortal. Lastly, Greg closes out New Business with thoughts on the new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC tracks.

Lastly, we close out the show with a review of the Pokémon Presents update on Violet and Scarlet.