Radio Free Nintendo
Switch

Episode 783: Ironic Lovers of Garfield Are Still Garfield Lovers

by James Jones, Greg Leahy, Jon Lindemann, and Guillaume Veillette - August 7, 2022, 11:36 pm EDT
Total comments: 1

The true cost of the Smash clones is laid bare.

This week we're back at full strength. Greg and James talk Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Almost no story chat right now, as neither had cleared chapter 3. Gui has been focused on twin-stick shooter Destropolis. He's also been busily trying out Smash-likes Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and MultiVersus. No one can ever complain about a Fire Emblem character ever again. Jon has some quick-hit impressions of Panzer Dragoon: Remake and updates on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and Diablo Immortal. Lastly, Greg closes out New Business with thoughts on the new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC tracks.

Lastly, we close out the show with a review of the Pokémon Presents update on Violet and Scarlet.

This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.

This episode's ending music is Gentle Wind from Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean. Composition by Motoi Sakuraba.. It was requested by Gui. All rights reserved by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Talkback

Lemonade2 hours ago

We're unstoppable with you around Sena

Ha ha ha I'm the girl with the gall.

That was spectacular

And I'm the MVP, youre all thinkin it


25 hours into Xenoblade 3 and Im loving it. I think Im close to the end of chapter 4. Its funny how differently Im playing it from James. Im doing some exploration, but not a huge amount. Im motly just following the main quest and doing the occasional side quests. Im also playing on easy mode.

I was never really interested in playing 2 for whatever reason, but I played 1 and X. I think I like 3 the best.

