Seriously though, how do you top Lechonk?

The next Pokemon presentation is a couple of days away.

A Pokemon Presents will air on Wednesday (August 3) at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1500 CET. No length has been given for the presentation, though it promises updates on "Pokemon apps and video games, including Pokemon Scarlet and Violet".

This will be the first new official information on Scarlet and Violet in roughly two months.