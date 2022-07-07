Nintendo Downloads - July 7, 2022

This almost got delayed due to Seregios et al, but odd shooters and Klonoa won out.

Things we missed last week: Thanks to an (un?)expected Partner Showcase we got Portal: Companion Collection and Little Noah: Scion of Paradise.

It's definitely a quiet week to start the third quarter, but there were a few things I'm keeping an eye on. Jordan reviewed Yurukill: The Calumniation Games last week, and Alex took a look at Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series as an honestly bonkers quarter for Bandai Namco kicks off. (I think they have five or six games coming out between Friday and the first week in October?)

Europe also gets a late-arriving AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative, but yeah. Also, "Doki Doki Family" shares only a genre with Doki Doki Literature Club.

North America

Retail

Yurukill: THe Calumniation Games (US$39.99/C$49.99: Tuesday)

Klonoa: Phantasy Reverie Series ($39.99/$53.49: Friday)

eShop

Instant Sports All-Stars ($24.99/$29.99: Monday)

Secrets of Magic 4: Potion Master ($19.99/$)

Doki Doki Family ($19.9/$not releasing)

Overrogue ($14.99/$20.99)

Color Breakers ($14.99/$17.99)

Quintus and the Absent Truth ($9.99/$11.99: Wednesday)

Forklift Extreme ($9.99/$13.49)

Understand ($9.99/$12.99)

Zero Tolerance Collection ($9.99/$12.99)

Japanese Nekosama Escape The Local Train ($9.99/$12.49)

Gangsta Magic ($8.99/$14.99: Saturday)

Super Rebellion ($7/$9.00: Friday)

Timber Story ($4.99/$6.64: Monday)

Cursed Island ($4.99/$6.64: Wednesday)

Railways ($4.99/$5.99)

Road of Death ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Formula Bit Racing DX ($4.99/$: Friday)

Super Duck ($3.99/$4.99)

Sticks Collection ($2.99/$3.99)

Elves Fantasy Hentai Puzzle ($2.99/$3.99: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The "Big Ol' Super Sale" ends on Wednesday. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Retail

AI: THe Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative (€59.99/£53.99: Friday)

Yurukill: THe Calumniation Games (€39.99/£35.99: Tuesday)

eShop

Instant Sports All-Stars (€24.99/£19.99: Monday)

Gangsta Magic (€19.99/£17.99: Saturday)

Secrets of Magic 4: Potion Master (€17.99/£16.19: Wednesday)

Color Breakers (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Overrogue (€14.99/£13.49)

Quintus and the Absent Truth (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Understand (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Forklift Extreme (€9.99/£8.99)

Zero Tolerance Collection (€9.99/£8.99)

Japanese Nekosama Escape The Local Train (€8.99/£7.49)

Super Rebellion (€7/£7.00: Friday)

Timber Story (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Railways (€4.99/£4.99)

Road of Death (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Formula Bit Racing DX (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Mira: A Bird's Flight (€4.5/£4.09)

Super Duck (€3.99/£2.99)

Elves Fantasy Hentai Puzzle (€2.99/£2.99)

Sticks Collection (€2.99/£2.49)

Japan

Klonoa: Phantasy Reverie Series (¥5478)

Secrets of Magic 4: Potion Master (¥2200)

Don't Be Afraid (¥2000)

Oita Beppu Mystery Guide Distorted Bamboo Lantern (¥2000)

Doki Doki Family (¥1980)

Our Summer Sports (¥1459)

Forklift Extreme (¥1399)

Overrogue (¥1320)

Understand (¥1000)

Imi ga Wakaru to Kowai Mystery (¥980)

Super Rebellion (¥680)

Waifu Impact (¥600)

Cursed Island (¥499)

Super Duck (¥499)

Sticks Collection (¥389)