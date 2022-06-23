Pokemon Puzzle League Joining Switch Online Expansion Pack July 15

Match 'em, match 'em, gotta match 'em all...

The list of announced games may have been exhausted, but the N64 library for Switch Online's Expansion Pack has room for surprises.

Pokemon Puzzle League has been announced for a July 15 (likely night of the 14th Eastern time) release. The 2000 puzzle game is a branded version of Panel de Pon (present in the SNES library), with new gameplay options including a "3D" mode where the playfield is a cylinder. The original voice actors for the Pokemon animated series will be in their roles as well. This is the first time Pokemon Puzzle League has been available since the closure of the Wii shop, as its sole release previously was on the Wii Virtual Console.

As Puzzle League never originally released in Japan, the Japanese app will add the original N64 versions of Custom Robo (both games being unlocalized thus far).