Nintendo Downloads - June 30, 2022

It's looking to be another one of those "refractory period" weeks if you're not into expanding games for more frustration.

Things we missed last week: Archives title Soldier Girl Amazon.

At the end of last week's column I mentioned that I was getting charged for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - and even though it's an expansion, it's still the headlining release this week as for the first time I can recall in English we're actually getting an expansion on a Nintendo platform. (3 Ultimate, 4 Ultimate, and Generations Ultimate were either on different platforms or were the only game we got in English.) The realm of slightly cheaper expansions also gives us Cuphead's Delicious Last Course (har har). Aside from that, the most expensive title is a novel I'm working my way through in Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei and a Rabbids party game that actually debuted in China.

Smaller titles this week include the Untold Tales cyberpunk RPG Gamedec - if you think it sounds like something your grandmother called a game system, you're not alone - Arc System Works's roguelike drill game Ground Divers, or the tantalizing sounding Corpse Factory. A release that's relevant to me, Jordan, and roughly a tenth of the site's users is that Omori is coming out in Canada on Wednesday.

North America

Switch Retail

Retail

Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei (US$49.99/C$68.24: Tuesday)

Rabbids: Party of Legends ($39.99/$49.99)

eShop

My Universe - Green Adventure: Farmer's Friends ($29.99/$39.99)

Gamedec ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

Hourglass ($24.99/$31.99)

The Legend of Bum-Bo ($19.99/$26.99: Wednesday)

Corpse Factory ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Squish ($14.99/$19.22: Tuesday)

Ground Divers! ($14.99/$19.99)

Beasties ($14.99/$: Friday)

Red White Yellow Cruising ($12/$16)

Dino Tales ($11.99/$15.38)

Can Androids Survive ($9.99/$12.89: Tuesday)

Dark Minute: Kira's Adventure ($9.99/$11.99)

Rainbow Laser Disco Dungeon ($9.99/$14.00: Friday)

Almost My Floor ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

Nincat ($9.99/$: Saturday)

Fillit ($7.99/$10.29)

Parasite Pack ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)

Taco Tom 2 ($5.99/$7.97: Wednesday)

Jetboy ($5.99/$7.49: Friday)

Hillbilly Doomsday ($4.99/$6.64: Wednesday)

Salaryman Shi ($4.99/$5.99)

Gliding Square ($4/$5.10: Wednesday)

Sine ($2.99/$3.99)

Black Wolf ($2.99/$3.79)

Omori (released June 17/$33.99: Wednesday)

Archives

Expansion

Monster Hunter Rise - Sunbreak ($39.99/$52.49)

Cuphead - Delicious Last Course ($7.99/$9.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Nintendo kicked off the "Big Ol' Super Sale" last week which runs until July 7, and we have recommendations. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Retail

Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

My Universe - Green Adventure: Farmer's Friends (€39.99/£34.99: Wednesday)

Rabbids: Party of Legends (€39.99/£34.99)

eShop

Gamedec (€29.99/£26.99: Friday)

Hourglass (€24.99/£22.49)

The Legend of Bum-Bo (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Corpse Factory (€16.99/£15.99)

MYSPERYENCE Story 1: The Curious Case of the Headless Magnate (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Ground Divers! (€14.99/£11.65)

Beasties (€14.99/£12.49: Friday)

Squish (€14.05/£12.59: Tuesday)

Rainbow Laser Disco Dungeon (€12/£9.99: Friday)

Itadaki Smash (€11.99/£10.16: Friday)

Dino Tales (€11.09/£9.99)

Red White Yellow Cruising (€11/£9.89)

Dark Minute: Kira's Adventure (€9.99/£8.99)

Almost My Floor (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Nincat (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Can Androids Survive (€9.59/£8.59: Tuesday)

Fillit (€6.99/£6.29)

Parasite Pack (€6.99/£5.99: Friday)

Taco Tom 2 (€5.99/£5.39: Wednesday)

Jetboy (€5.29/£4.79: Friday)

Hillbilly Doomsday (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Salaryman Shi (€3.99/£3.59)

Gliding Square (€3.79/£3.39: Wednesday)

Black Wolf (€2.99/£2.69)

Sine (€2.99/£2.49)

Archives

Expansion

Monster Hunter Rise - Sunbreak (€39.99/£35.99)

Cuphead - Delicious Last Course (€7.99/£7.19)

Japan

EVE ghost enemies (¥7700)

Void Terrarium 2 (¥7678)

Rabbids: Party of Legends (¥4840)

Hourglass (¥3449)

Deiland: Pocket Planet (¥2480)

Ground Divers! (¥1650)

Rainbow Laser Disco Dungeon (¥1600)

Galaxy Tales: Story of Rapunzel (¥1500)

Red White Yellow Cruising (¥1400)

Dark Minute: Kira's Adventure (¥999)

Fillit (¥999)

Almost My Floor (¥990)

Escape From Underground Prison (¥990)

Jetboy (¥699)

Salaryman Shi (¥637)

Hillbilly Doomsday (¥490)

Archery Escape (¥399)

Sine (¥370)

Black Wolf (¥350)