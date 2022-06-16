Nintendo Downloads - June 16, 2022

Mikey has the best pair of nunchucks that don't involve chaining two religious teachers together.

Things we missed last week: The parade of shows brought us Lost Ruins and LumbearJack.

Since we don't have trade shows to deal with for this week, some pretty big titles have chosen to come out instead. The pair of headliners - which we found out about last Thursday, thank you Geoff - are speedrun shooter Neon White and the co-op brawler Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. (Though if you want to hold out for a free pizza, they'll be included with physical copies if you're in the US.) It's a busy week for brawlers with limited physical releases as well, as we finally get a digital release for Final Vendetta.

Other items I'm keeping an eye on are the console debut for long-running PC management sim series Autonauts, Aksys's scrolling shooter Horgihugh and Friends, and elderly dating sim Later Daters is getting cribbage DLC along with a combined release.

North America

Retail

Zorro The Chronicles (US$34.99/C$44.99)

Horgihugh And Friends ($29.99/$38.52)

eShop

Overlord: Escape from Nazarick ($29.99/$33.99)

The Hand of Merlin ($24.99/$38.99: Tuesday)

Crazy Chicken Xtreme ($24.99/$29.99)

Oxide Room 104 ($24.99/$31.99: Friday)

Neon White ($24.99/$31.49)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge ($24.99/$28.99)

Final Vendetta ($24.95/$28.99: Friday)

Jumanji: The Curse Returns ($19.99/$25.99: Monday)

Autonauts ($19.99/$24.99)

Barn Finders ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Tales of Aravorn: Seasons of the Wolf ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Cloud Gardens ($17.99/$22.86)

Later Daters Premium ($14.99: Wednesday)

THE Bass Fishing ($14.99/$19.94)

Supaplex Hard ($9.99: Sunday)

Dadish 3 ($9.99/$12.55: Wednesday)

Time Rift ($9.99)

Around The World ($9.99/$11.99: Friday)

Thunder Kid II: Null Mission ($7.99/$9.99: Wednesday)

Perfect Gold ($7.99/not releasing)

Neko Secret Room ($6.99/$8.99)

Ye Olde Cribbage Club ($5.99: Wednesday)

Lines Universe ($3.99/$4.99)

Plunder Dungeons ($3.99/not releasing: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Picross E and S titles are on sale until June 25. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Retail

Zorro The Chronicles (€39.99/£35.99)

Horgihugh And Friends (€29.99/£26.99)

eShop

The Hand of Merlin (€29.99/£26.99: Tuesday)

Overlord: Escape from Nazarick (€24.99/£22.49)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge (€24.99/£22.49)

Oxide Room 104 (€24.99/£22.49: Friday)

Final Vendetta (€24.99/£22.49: Friday)

Neon White (€21.99/£19.99)

Crazy Chicken Xtreme (€19.99/£17.99)

Autonauts (€19.99/£15.99)

Tales of Aravorn: Seasons of the Wolf (€19.99/£19.99: Friday)

Barn Finders (€18.99/£17.09: Friday)

Jumanji: The Curse Returns (€17.99/£14.99: Monday)

Later Daters Premium (€14.99/£13.09: Tuesday)

Cloud Gardens (€14.99/£13.99)

Supaplex Hard (€9.99/£8.99: Sunday)

Time Rift (€9.99/£8.99)

Around The World (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Dadish 3 (€9/£8.09: Wednesday)

Thunder Kid II: Null Mission (€7.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

Perfect Gold (€7.99/£7.19)

Neko Secret Room (€6.99/£6.29)

Ye Olde Cribbage Club (€5.99/£5.39: Tuesday)

Lines Universe (€3.99/£3.59)

Plunder Dungeons (€3.99/£3.69: Friday)

Japan

Gloom And Doom (¥5478)

Overlord: Escape from Nazarick (¥2980)

Neon White (¥2950)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge (¥2599)

THE Bass Fishing (¥2000)

Cloud Gardens (¥1840)

Around The World (¥1000)

Thunder Kid II: Null Mission (¥800)

Neko Secret Room (¥700)

Lines Universe (¥400)