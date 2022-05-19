Every Game Announced Or Updated At The 2022 Wholesome Direct

This might be a longer article than the Downloads article for this past week.
The Wholesome Direct traditionally has featured two things; almost no violence, and an abundance of Switch content. The same was true for the show earlier today, which immediately followed the Guerrilla Collective show. The full list of titles, genres, and release windows as available for strictly Switch titles is below: more information on the games is linked from the Wholesome Games website.
- Freshly Frosted - puzzle game, yesterday
- LumbearJack - action / puzzle game, today
- Calico - simulation, released 2020, major update soon and "Pawsome Edition" in summer
- Frogun - 3D platformer, summer, physical release already announced
- Princess Farmer - match 3 puzzle game, released March 31/22 and new update this summer
- Critter Crops - farming RPG, "coming soon"
- Kitori Academy - life simulation, "coming soon"
- Pine Hearts - open world puzzle game, "coming soon"
- Pixelshire - farming simulation, "coming soon"
- The Courier - open world adventure, "coming soon"
- Melatonin - rhythm game with music editor, September
- Gaucho and the Grassland - adventure/farming sim, Q4 2022
- Mail Time - mail delivery adventure, Q4 2022
- Lil' Gator Game - 3D Adventure, 2022
- Mika and the Witch's Mountain - sandbox adventure, 2022
- Potion Permit - simulation RPG, 2022
- Snacko - farm sim, 2022
- The Garden Path - farming sim, 2022
- The Spirit and the Mouse - narrative adventure, 2022
- Paper Trail - puzzle adventure, Q1 2023
- Puzzles for Clef - puzzle adventure, Q2 2023
- Dordogne - narrative adventure, 2023
- Ova Magica - farm sim / monster raising hybrid, 2023
- Wholesome: Out and About - adventure, 2023
- A Walk With Yiayia - adventure, TBD
- Bread & Fred - co-op side scrolling platformer, TBD
- Chicken Journey - side scrolling adventure, TBD
- Freeride - persoality test RPG, TBD
- Here Comes Niko - 3D platformer, TBD
- Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating Sim - TBD
- Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo - 3D adventure, TBD
- Lemon Cake - simulation, TBD
- Lonesome Village - puzzle/adventure, TBD
- Paradise Marsh - open world adventure, TBD
- PuffPals: Island Skies - life simulator, TBD
- Skye Tailes - Exploration, TBD
- Soulitaire - story adventure, TBD
- The Hundred Year Kingdom - turn based simulation, TBD
- Paper Animal RPG - roguelite/RPG, TBD (upcoming project on Kickstarter that is targeting Switch)