Several Switch Titles Announced Or Detailed At Summer Game Fest Kickoff

They say next year will be in person. Sure, Jan.

With the power vacuum created by the death of E3, Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest held its livestream for the third consecutive year today. Amongst the sea of space station-based immersive sims came several Switch announcements:

Originally featured in a February 2021 Nintendo Direct, "speedrun shooter" Neon White received a release date today - and it's turning around quickly, launching on June 16th.

Joining Neon White next Thursday is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, which confirmed online multiplayer would support up to 6 players - masked sportsman Casey Jones will join the shelled quartet and April O'Neil.

A new trailer was shown for Cuphead's Delicious Last Course DLC (June 30).

A second package for the Capcom Arcade Stadium was revealed along with a July 23 launch date. The full list of games is below, but notably includes six games also slated to be included in the June 24 Capcom Fighting Collection.

Humble Games announced a publishing agreement for Midnight Fight Express, a belt-scrolling brawler which will punch its way onto Switch August 23.

Marvel's Midnight Suns, announced at the same event last year, will launch on Switch at a point after October 7, the date given for Xbox / PlayStation platforms and PC. Notably, the Switch logo was not shown in the end card of the trailer.

Flashback 2 - a sequel to the 1992 platformer which has been as low as $1 on Switch, and should not be confused with 1995's "Fade to Black" from the same original developer - will be out on Switch this winter.

The titles for the Capcom Arcade Stadium 2 pack (* title also in Capcom Fighting Collection):