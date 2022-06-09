Nintendo Downloads - June 9, 2022

The friendlies are over (and held up well), now it's time for the true kickoff.

Things we missed last week: The Archives title was The Tower of Druaga. Yes, that one, the one that spawned hand-written strategy guides in Japanese arcades.

It's all about the beautiful game this week, as Mario Strikers: Battle League kicks off on Friday morning and though my time with the online demo was limited, I thought it held up quite well. (Then again, I live in the absolute worst time zone for the demo times.) Other titles you might see in the shops this week are the Switch version of the first game based on the stupidly popular Demon Slayer anime, and the caveat emptor of the week goes to Metal Max Xeno Reborn.

The download-only area is headlined by a Star War (again...) with Knights of the Old Republic II. Even If Tempest appears to be the result of banging together an otome visual novel and the Salem Witch Trials, while two things I will never have the joy of experiencing also land in the form of Delivery From The Pain and My Lovely Wife.

North America

Retail

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Mario Strikers: Battle League ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)

Metal Max Xeno Reborn ($39.99/$53.19: Friday)

eShop

Even If Tempest ($49.99/$64.99)

Pro Gymnast Simulator ($19.99/$26.99: Friday)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords ($15.00/$17.00: Wednesday)

My Lovely Wife ($14.99/$17.49: Wednesday)

Delivery From The Pain ($12.99/$15.99)

One Last Memory Reimagined ($9.99/$12.99)

Zeus Quest - The Rebirth of Earth ($9.99/$12.78)

Freshly Frosted ($9.99/$11.49: Friday)

Legend of Arcadieu ($7.99/$9.99)

Cool Animals ($7.00/$8.00)

Spacewing War ($6.99/$8.99: Wednesday)

Mysteries Under Lake Ophelia ($5.49/$6.92: Friday)

The Wizard and The Slug ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Square Keeper ($4.99)

Sokocat Combo ($3.99/$5.31)

Video World ($3.50)

Mini Gardens ($2.99/$3.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: All Switch Shantae titles are on sale until June 17 as part of the series's 20th anniversary celebration. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Retail

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Mario Strikers: Battle League (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Metal Max Xeno Reborn (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

eShop

Even If Tempest (€47.99/£40.99: Wednesday)

Pro Gymnast Simulator (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

My Lovely Wife (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords (€14.00/£12.59: Wednesday)

Delivery From The Pain (€12.99/£11.69)

One Last Memory Reimagined (€9.99/£9.99)

Freshly Frosted (€8.19/£7.19: Friday)

Legend of Arcadieu (€7.99/£7.99: Wednesday)

Spacewing War (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

Mysteries Under Lake Ophelia (€5.49/£4.99: Friday)

The Wizard and The Slug (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Square Keeper (€4.99/£4.49)

Sokocat Combo (€3.99/£3.59)

Mini Gardens (€2.99/£2.49)

Japan

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles (¥7480)

KLAP: Kindness, Love, And Punishment (¥7480)

Even If Tempest (¥6930)

Mario Strikers: Battle League (¥6500: Friday)

Beautiful Desolation (¥5478)

Pro Gymnast Simulator (¥2674)

Lost Ruins (¥2200: Monday)

My Lovely Wife (¥1520: Wednesday)

Delivery From The Pain (¥1499)

Chef's Tail (¥1299)

One Last Memory Reimagined (¥1199)

Island Maze (¥1199)

Chubby Cat (¥1000: Friday)

Spacewing War (¥700)

Cool Animals (¥680)

Mini Gardens (¥389)