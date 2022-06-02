Nintendo Downloads - June 2, 2022

Higher than a deuce, lower than an ace, play your cards right and you'll win the race in the latest Devolver joint.

Things we missed last week: Strategy title Ogre, Pac-Man's life, the universe, and everything but Pac-Man World 2 in Pac Man Museum+, a surprise release of the rare NeoGeo Pocket Color Biomotor Unitron, and the Archives release is Flipull.

A brisk week in the indie realm is headed by some of Indie World reps: Devolver's Card Shark, Behind the Frame, and Silt. The Big Con (Neal's review here) from Mighty Yell should probably be bought on the web store as the eShop page is blinding for some reason.

Other titles that caught my eye this week: Loopers is a six-month later version of Groundhog Day in the form of a visual novel (and specifically has no choices), I'm SHOCKED nobody has used the name Souldiers before for something that claims influence from that 2011 game, and the Deathrun TV twin-stick shooter revealed last summer is also dropping.

North America

eShop

Jigsaw Fun 3-in-1 Collection (US$29.99/C$39.99)

Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

Loopers ($24.99/$33.24)

Card Shark ($19.99/$22.79)

Souldiers ($19.99/$22.79)

Silt ($14.99/$19.99: Wednesday)

Deathrun TV ($14.99/$17.49: Wednesday)

The Big Con: Grift of the Year Edition ($14.99/$17.49: Wednesday)

Lamplight City ($14.99/$19.99)

Ocean Animals Puzzle ($14.99/$19.99)

Fishing Paradiso ($14.99/$18.99)

KnightOut ($14.99/$19.94: Friday)

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery ($12.99/$14.49)

EleMetals: Death Metal Death Match! ($12.99/$15.99: Friday)

Dungeon Village 2 ($12/$15)

Tokoyo: Tower of Perpetuity ($11.99/$13.49)

Shishi: Timeless Prelude ($9.99/$12.99: Tuesday)

Flewfie's Adventure ($9.99/$11.99: Wednesday)

Pinku Nut: Hex Mortis ($9.99/$11.99: Wednesday)

Gravitar: Recharged ($9.99/$13.29)

Jim Power: The Lost Dimension ($9.99/$12.99)

Repentant ($9.99/$12.59)

Moonrise Fall ($9.99/$10.99: Friday)

Boxerpunk Stories ($9.99/$12.85: Saturday)

Secrets of Magic 3: Happy Halloween ($9.99/$: Saturday)

Clan O'Conall and the Crown of the Stag ($7.49/$8.49)

Pretty Girls Speed ($5.99/$7.49)

Surface Rush ($4.99/$)

Ten ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: As a celebration of its tenth anniversary, Dragon's Dogma is 66% off until June 3. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

eShop

Japan

