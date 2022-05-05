Kind of surprising the online times aren't 90 minutes, honestly.

Some friendly matches in the Mario Strikers Battle League have been arranged for next weekend.

Nintendo have announced a "First Kick" demo for the June 10 release, which is live in most territories and will go live in NA shortly. The training mode and some exhibition matches will be available, as well as some online match times from June 3-5. The times are as follows:

June 3 - 11:00 p.m. - midnight ET

June 4 - 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. ET

June 4 - 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET

June 4 - 11:00 p.m. - midnight ET

June 5 - 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. ET

June 5 - 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET

Online matches will support up to two players per Switch, and a maximum of four players in the same match. According to Nintendo, "Each team will consist of players from two Nintendo Switch consoles and a maximum of two players per console". Random matches and friend matching will be available during the online periods.