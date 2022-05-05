Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic II Forcing Its Way To eShop June 8

You're probably on the clock to finish the first one now.

It isn't taking long for yet another Star War to play out on Switch.

A Switch version of 2004's Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords has been announced for release on June 8. The second KOTOR was developed by Obsidian Entertainment, future developers of The Outer Worlds and Neverwinter Nights 2.

The Sith Lords takes places five years following the events of the original Knights of the Old Republic, but still 4000 years before the events of the original 1977 - 83 Star Wars trilogy.

In the trailer below, "Restored Content DLC" is promised as "coming soon".