Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge Ride Confirmed for Universal Studios Hollywood in Early 2023

A video clip of the attraction shows off the American adaptation of the original Japan ride.

Universal Studios Hollywood narrowed down the debut of Super Nintendo World to early 2023 and confirmed that the flagship Mario Kart ride from the Japanese version of the park will also be in California called Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, logically localized from the Japanese name Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge.

Much like its Japanese counterpart, guests will enter through a Warp Pipe to enter a specifically designed Mario world where you can interact with a variety of areas. As of now, only the Mario Kart ride is confirmed for Hollywood. In Japan, there is also Yoshi's Adventure, an omnimover ride featuring Yoshi.