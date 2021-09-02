Super Nintendo World Japan Planning To Add Donkey Kong World For 2024 Opening

A big week for the big ape.

Super Nintendo World is about to expand with Kong.

Nintendo and Universal Studios Japan have announced plans to expand the existing Super Nintendo World to include a Donkey Kong-themed world. No specific attraction names were planned, though a "roller coaster, interactive experiences and themed merchandise and food" are promised with guests "able to take a walk on the wild side".

The new world is slated to open in 2024, and will increase the size of the Nintendo area at USJ by roughly 70% when complete. After some pandemic-induced delays, Super Nintendo World itself opened to the public earlier this year; a North American version of the world is still slated for 2025 at Universal Studios Orlando.