Four Games From Today's Indie World Available Today

Fo(u)r those who just can't wait.

As is tradition, a couple of the games announced during the Indie World Showcase are coming to Switch immediately. Both Soundfall and Mini Motorways will be available later today. Soundfall, developed by Drastic Games, is a rhythm-based dungeon crawler. Playable alone or with up to three other people locally or online. Mini Motorways on the other hand is a traffic management simulator in which you'll design roads for growing cities. It was developed by Dinosaur Polo Club and originally released on Apple Arcade in 2019.

Additionally during the short sizzle reel at the end of the Indie World Showcase two more titles were announced to be available starting today. Gibbon: Beyond the Trees by Broken Rules is a dynamic platformer in which you control a gibbon ape that swings from vines through a handpainted jungle. The game has a short story but can be played multiple times by different creatures that live in the same world. The other title is OPUS: Echoe of Starsong - Full Bloom Edition by SIGONO. This is a narrative puzzle game in which you play as Eda, a girl that can hear mysterious soundwaves, also known as Starsongs. Together with a young man she sets out to find the source and unravel the mystery behind the Starsongs.

Will you be picking any of these up?