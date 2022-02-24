RiffTrax: The Game Flashes Switch Sign May 5

And yes, you DO get to burn Plan 9 From Outer Space.

The world's leading authority on bad movies is bringing the riffing to Switch this spring.

Wide Right Interactive (What the Dub?) have announced a new connected party game in association with the popular RiffTrax troupe. RiffTrax: The Game will launch on Switch May 5, allowing for up to six players and a live audience of up to 12 to riff along to clips from more than 250 films. The game boasts “Rollergator”, “Attack Of The Supermonsters”, and “Plan 9 From Outer Space” as items in the library.

RiffTrax is the successor to the famous channel-hopping Mystery Science Theater 3000, using the same main cast as the final seasons of the show on cable television in Mike Nelson, Kevin "Tom Servo" Murphy, and Bill "Crow T. Robot" Corbett - all of whom will be in the game. (MST3K has been revived on streaming services via crowdfunding, with a new cast.)