Nintendo Downloads - March 17, 2022

Remember to always practice your ultimate moves on Junpei.

Missed last week: The Taito puzzler Qix joined the Arcade Archives.

This is a week chock-a-block with fighting games and fighting game derivatives. The main event will be hopefully not the only Persona game we get on Switch in this 25th anniversary year hint hint port royal you cowards in Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, or if you prefer a little less RPG in your anime brawlers you can go with Phantom Breaker: Omnia. If you prefer big, meaty monsters slapping meat (get well soon, Big E) you can also try the latest Canadian project and also throw WayForward a bone with Dawn of the Monsters. A non-brawling related game that instead goes for the RPG is The Cruel King and the Great Hero from NISA.

A couple of bits of shade come for international releases this week, and it's not just because of the crossover game for the series that shall not be named - go check the European and Japanese releases for why I don't want to live on this planet anymore.

North America

Switch Retail

Gal*Gun: Double Peace (US$39.99/C$53.19)

The Cruel King and the Great Hero ($29.99/$39.89: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Phantom Breaker: Omnia ($39.99/$45.49: Tuesday)

Dawn of the Monsters ($29.99/$38.13: Tuesday)

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax ($29.99/$39.99)

Dark Deity ($24.99/$27.99)

My Lady Sayo ($19.99/$)

Adios ($17.99/$19.99)

Boxing Gym Story ($14.00/$18.00)

Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus? ($12.99/$16.99: Friday)

MacGuffin's Curse ($9.99/$13.29: Tuesday)

Drag Clash Pro: Hot Rod Racing ($7.99/$9.99: Monday)

Wife Quest ($7.99/$9.99: Wednesday)

Inukari - Chase of Deception ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)

Cyber Fight ($6.99/$8.99: Sunday)

The Wake ($6.99/$8.99)

Royal Frontier ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)

Fingun ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Sea Battle Minimal ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Jumping Brick Ball ($3.99/$4.49: Friday)

Lost Egg 2: Be Together ($2.99/$3.79)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: In addition to its Switch Online trial this week, Monster Hunter Rise - and some of its DLC packs - are on sale until the 28th. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

WRC 10 (€49.99/£44.99)

Gal*Gun: Double Peace (€39.99/£34.99)

Switch eShop

Phantom Breaker: Omnia (€39.99/£30.59: Monday)

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (€29.99/£24.99)

Dawn of the Monsters (€26.19/£23.59: Tuesday)

Dark Deity (€21.99/£19.79)

Isekai Bride Hunting (€17.85/£15.99: Wednesday)

Adios (€13.99/£13.99)

Boxing Gym Story (€13/£11.69: Wednesday)

Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus? (€12.99/£9.99: Friday)

MacGuffin's Curse (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Wife Quest (€7.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

Inukari - Chase of Deception (€7.99/£6.99: Friday)

Cyber Fight (€6.99/£6.29: Sunday)

The Wake (€6.99/£6.29)

Royal Frontier (€6.99/£6.99: Friday)

Drag Clash Pro: Hot Rod Racing (€5.99/£5.40: Monday)

Handball Pelota (€4.99/£4.99: Wednesday)

Fingun (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Sea Battle Minimal (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Jumping Brick Ball (€3.99/£3.99: Friday)

Lost Egg 2: Be Together (€2.63/£2.29)

Japan

Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars (¥8360)

Gal*Gun: Double Peace (¥5280)

Phantom Breaker: Omnia (¥4100: Monday)

Love of Love (¥4054)

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (¥3278)

Dark Deity (¥2580)

Isekai Bride Hunting (¥1980)

My Lady Sayo (¥1980)

Boxing Gym Story (¥1500)

Nexomon (¥1200)

Ammo Pigs: Cocked and Loaded (¥1200)

Doodle Devil: 3volution (¥1000)

Inukari - Chase of Deception (¥899)

Wife Quest (¥800)

The Wake (¥699)

Odd Dog and Even Cat (¥500)

Sea Battle Minimal (¥500)

Jumping Brick Ball (¥499)

Lost Egg 2: Be Together (¥310)