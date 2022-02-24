We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Genesis Library For NSO Expansion Pack Adds Three More Games

by Donald Theriault - March 16, 2022, 9:37 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

A "cute-'em-up" and a couple of latter day hits.

Subscribers to the Switch Online Expansion Pack complete the treble this month.

Three Genesis titles have been added to the downloadable library tonight. They are:

  • Super Fantasy Zone (1992), the final game in the cute scrolling shooter series in which Opa-Opa must avenge his late father
  • Light Crusader (1995), an isometric action game developed by Treasure which had never been re-released on a Nintendo console previously though it was available on Steam and the Genesis / Mega Drive Mini
  • Alien Soldier (1995), a side-scrolling run and gun platformer also developed by Treasure, which was originally a Sega Channel exclusive in North America and whose only re-release on a console previously was a Wii Virtual Console release

These updates join F-Zero X in the N64 library and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass as items offered in the pack this month.

