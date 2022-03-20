Episode 763: The Pangs of Turrican

This episode goes out to all my forty year old British brothers and sisters. Tape drives for life.

You know how this works; there are games and we play them. We then come on this show and talk about them.

James postulated on this show that if Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury went on sale, he would buy it. It did, he did, and now he's played all of Bowser's Fury. Based on its sales, you've probably already seen it, but for the hold-outs like him here's a deep dive.

Jon actually watched a game-news broadcast, and now he's reflecting on the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak news. He's going to buy another amiibo. He's also bought Grand Theft Auto V, now on its third PlayStation console. Lastly, he took a bit of a look at F-Zero X, now on the N64 Online Games.

Things become a bit jumbled now, because Greg has thoughts on the Genesis/Master System that also just made their way to Switch Online Expansion Pack. Speaking of Expanding your Online, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass (part 1) is out and Greg leads some first thoughts on it.

Guillaume steps into the past with Turrican Flashback Collection. It's a lot of Turrican without dubbing them from a two cassette boombox.

After the break, Listener Mail time. This week we just address a single email, what games have we played "out of sequence" and had a different experience than most reviewers. You can fill the inbox now. Thanks to the terrible world we can't suggest harm to children anymore, so send them or I'll think of something even darker.