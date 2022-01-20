We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Nintendo Switch Sports Online Trial Codes Being Distributed

by Donald Theriault - February 15, 2022, 8:54 pm EST
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

Only Nintendo could come up with a system like this.

It's not just baseball that will have a trial this weekend if you need a sports fix.

Nintendo have announced the details for the online server test for Nintendo Switch Sports. As promised in the Direct, it will include tennis / bowling / swordfighting, and be available at the following times (all US ET, or UTC-4):

  • February 18: 10:00 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.
  • February 19: 6:00 a.m. - 6:45 a.m., 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m., 10:00 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.
  • February 20: 6:00 a.m. - 6:45 a.m.

In order to join the test, players have to request a code from a My Nintendo page (no cost) and enter it either on the Switch or Nintendo's web-based redemption site.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement