Nintendo Switch Sports Online Trial Codes Being Distributed

Only Nintendo could come up with a system like this.

Nintendo have announced the details for the online server test for Nintendo Switch Sports. As promised in the Direct, it will include tennis / bowling / swordfighting, and be available at the following times (all US ET, or UTC-4):

February 18: 10:00 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.

February 19: 6:00 a.m. - 6:45 a.m., 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m., 10:00 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.

February 20: 6:00 a.m. - 6:45 a.m.

In order to join the test, players have to request a code from a My Nintendo page (no cost) and enter it either on the Switch or Nintendo's web-based redemption site.