Announced in today's Nintendo Direct, Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series brings both the PS1 cult classic and the PS2 sequel to the Nintendo Switch. This announcement marks the return of this iconic 2.5D mascot platformer franchise which has been without an installment since the 2008 Wii remake of Door to Phantomile. Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Seriesis set to release on July 8th, 2022.