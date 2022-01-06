MLB The Show 22 Coming To Switch Day And Date With Other Platforms

Finally, Major League Baseball has been called up from AAA.

After a few failed revivals and a year off, Major League Baseball is headed back to Switch.

MLB The Show 22 will come out on Switch April 5 - the same day as PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and five days after the intended Opening Day of the MLB season (the sport is in a lockout as of press time which may delay the season's opening). A digital deluxe version with access the preceding Friday will also be available.

The Show was previously a Sony-published franchise until it announced intentions in late 2019 to go multiplatform, starting in 2021 with an Xbox One/Series release. This release was published by Major League Baseball itself, though the game was still developed at Sony's San Diego studio. Prior MLB-licensed games on Switch were part of the RBI Baseball series (2017-20) that MLB purchased the rights to.

The game will feature online crossplay and cross progression with all releasing platforms (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series/One, and Switch).