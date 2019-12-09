We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News

MLB The Show May be Switch Bound

by John Rairdin - December 9, 2019, 6:59 pm PST
Total comments: 4 Source: MLB, Nintendo

We're pretty sure.

The MLB tonight announced that they would be extending their contract with Sony to continue developing new games with the MLB license. While this comes as no surprise, the MLB also announced that the popular MLB The Show series would no longer be a Playstation exclusive, and would be arriving on other consoles as early as 2021. While no official confirmation has been given that upcoming MLB The Show games will arrive on Switch, Nintendo of America did retweet the news from their official Twitter account.

Talkback

NWR_insanolordJ.P. Corbran, Community ManagerDecember 09, 2019

MLB The Show is literally the only thing I’ve played on PS4 in over three years and was the only reason I would have ever considered buying a PS5 early in its life, so this is extremely good news for me. Even if it doesn’t mean Switch, I can buy the next Xbox and get The Show and GamePass on the same system and be set.

EnnerDecember 09, 2019

This is great news! Baseball is the major sport I have the most affinity for (it's not much across), so having The Show come to more platforms is great.

Mop it upDecember 11, 2019

It makes sense to me that the MLB would want their branded games on more than one platform, for higher sales potential.

NWR_insanolordJ.P. Corbran, Community ManagerDecember 11, 2019

Quote from: Mop

It makes sense to me that the MLB would want their branded games on more than one platform, for higher sales potential.

They had the RBI Baseball series, which is funded by Major League Baseball, on the other platforms, but those weren't very good. It seems like they realized that and paid/strongarmed Sony to bring over the good baseball game (which I'd argue is the best current sports game from any league).

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement