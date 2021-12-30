Nintendo Downloads - December 30, 2021

We end the year with... crickets?

2020-2: Electric Boogaloo is ending with a definite whimper: Japan, for instance, is taking the entire week off barring the inevitable TBA Archives game. A major game is coming west anyway however, with the shooter compilation Deathsmiles I + II coming over (along with some DLC) - and aside from adventure title Lacuna, that's basically it for major releases to round out the year.

There's no sense in keeping you any longer than this, so stay safe (or home) this week, definitely stay off the roads on Friday night, and we'll see you in 2022.

North America

Switch eShop

Deathsmiles I&II (US$39.99/C$53.19)

My Universe - Interior Designer ($29.99/$39.99: Monday)

Lacuna ($19.99/$26.59: Tuesday)

Hollow 2 ($19.99/$26.99)

Sorcerer Knights ($14.99/$19.99: Saturday)

Pawn of the Dead ($9.99/$13.29)

Canceled: Super Puzzles Dream ($5.99/$7.97: Friday)

Menseki: Area Maze puzzles ($5/$6.65: Monday)

Cold Silence ($4.99/$6.50: Sunday)

Unstrong: Space Calamity ($4.99/$6.59: Monday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Nintendo's Indie World sale includes a new record low for Hades (35% off) until Saturday. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch eShop

Deathsmiles I&II (€39.99/£35.99)

Lacuna (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Hollow 2 (€19.99/£17.99)

Sorcerer Knights (€14.99/£12.99: Saturday)

Pawn of the Dead (€9.99/£8.99)

Asteroids Recharged (€8.99/£7.99: Monday)

Canceled: Super Puzzles Dream (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

Menseki: Area Maze puzzles (€5/£4.49: Monday)

Cold Silence (€4.99/£4.49: Sunday)