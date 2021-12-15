Episode 751: Kindergarten Cook

Who's YOUR daddy and what does HE stew?
This week we start the show with a look at last week's Indie World Showcase. Foxes, Girlfriends, and a free Europe are all dead; but look at the cute foxes! This spirals into a conversation on the timing of the Showcase, just before the holidays, and how it has to slot into larger conversations on Nintendo's 2022 line-up. With Pokémon, Kirby, Advance Wars, and Zelda all on the horizon it stands to reason that finding a place to talk about these games could be tricky. Speaking of news, we also talk about the release of five Mega Drive/Genesis games for the Nintendo Switch Online service. It's time to answer the big question: "Bigger sprites: China Warrior or Altered Beast?" With everyone hunkered down in their current games, New Business is just a quick check-in on some games, and a look at new NSO title Paper Mario.
No emails this week, but you can fill our Santa's Sack with your emails here.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See more of his work at his website.
This episode's ending music is Walrus Cove from Diddy Kong Racing. Composition by David Wise. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.