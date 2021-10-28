We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon Digging Into eShop December 13

by Donald Theriault - November 23, 2021, 5:25 pm EST
The perfect (?) game for those holiday travels.

Yacht Club Games is not afraid to drop things in December, and we received another example of that today.

Preorders have now opened for Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon, the Wario's Woods-styled puzzle game / dungeon crawler set in the Shovel Knight universe. The game is slated for release on December 13.

Originally announced in February 2020, Pocket Dungeon was tagged for a "holiday" release in the last Indie World presentation, which also outlined support for the Shovel Knight Amiibo.

