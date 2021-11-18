Nintendo Downloads - November 18, 2021

Can I really say I didn't pay for Brilliant Diamond if I had to spend $1600 to get it?

It's a light week because of the Steelix in the room - Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are your monstrous games of the week. And considering I technically paid no money for Brilliant Diamond (thanks to Gold coins) I'm looking forward to being able to play Diamond and Pearl without an effective party size of four and with access to Fire types that aren't Infernape, Rapidash, or Flareon. Other retail titles this week include a game based on the short-lived Marsupilami cartoon, Greg Sewart's NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and Humble Bundle's The Wild at Heart.

The download space is small this week - there's a pair of BloodRayne games (speaking of Pokemon, here's something categorically opposite of it) and a Choice Provisions-developed runner based on League of Legends, but that's pretty much it. (Barring shadowdrops: this week feels like it'll be rife with them.)

North America

Switch Retail

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Nerf Legends ($49.99: Friday)

NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition ($39.99/$53.19: Friday)

The Smurfs - Mission Vileaf ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

Marsupilami - Hoobadventure ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

The Wild at Heart ($24.99/$33.24: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Root ($19.99/$26.59: Tuesday)

Bloodrayne Revamped ($19.99/$26.59)

Bloodrayne 2: Revamped ($19.99/$26.59)

Klang 2 ($14.99/$19.94: Wednesday)

Smoots Golf ($12.99/$17.28)

City Traffic Driver ($11.99/$15.95)

H.I.C.H ($11.49/$15.28)

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story ($9.99/$12.99: Tuesday)

Would You Like To Run An Idol Cafe? ($9.99/$13.99)

NinNinDays 2 ($9.99/$13.29)

RazerWire: Nanowars ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

Space Moth Lunar Edition ($7.99/$10.63)

Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape ($5.99)

Mastho is Together ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Ice Station Z ($4.99/$5.99)

Whiskey Mafia: Leo's Family ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

20 Ladies ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Exertus: Redux ($4.39/$5.84: Friday)

Romeow: In The Cracked World ($2.99/$3.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Dicey Dungeons is 75% off until the 24th. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Nerf Legends (€49.99/£39.99: Friday)

NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

Marsupilami - Hoobadventure (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

The Wild at Heart (€24.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Bloodrayne Revamped (€19.99/£17.99)

Bloodrayne 2: Revamped (€19.99/£17.99)

Root (€17.22/£15.49: Tuesday)

Klang 2 (€14.99/£14.99: Wednesday)

Smoots Golf (€12.99/£11.69)

City Traffic Driver (€11.99/£10.79)

Would You Like To Run An Idol Cafe? (€9.99/£9.99)

H.I.C.H (€9.99/£8.99)

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story (€8.99/£8.09: Tuesday)

NinNinDays 2 (€8.19/£7.39)

Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape (€6.99/£5.99)

Space Moth Lunar Edition (€6.99/£5.79)

Mastho is Together (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Ice Station Z (€4.99/£4.99)

RoboShark Rampage (€4.99/£4.49)

Whiskey Mafia: Leo's Family (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

20 Ladies (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Exertus: Redux (€3.79/£3.39: Friday)

Romeow: In The Cracked World (€2.99/£2.69)

Japan

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (¥6578)

Eschatos (¥3300)

Illmatic Womb (¥2980)

Idol Mahjong Final Romance R (¥2480)

Marsupilami - Hoobadventure (¥1999)

Klang 2 (¥1500: Wednesday)

Everyone's Job Challenge (¥1450)

H.I.C.H (¥1289)

Sheepo (¥1200)

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story (¥1019: Wednesday)

NinNinDays 2 (¥1000)

Space Moth Lunar Edition (¥770)

Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape (¥730)

Ice Station Z (¥600)

Pukan, Bye-Bye! (¥549)

Mastho is Together (¥500)

Wood Block Escape Puzzles 2 (¥359)