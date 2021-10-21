Pokemon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl To Feature Area For Catching Legendary Pokemon

Well, it's not like we needed Pal Park anyway.

The Pokemon Company has revealed what will replace one of the more famous structures in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl - and it'll be legendary.

A new trailer has revealed Ramanas Park, which appears to be replacing the "Pal Park" which was used for catching Pokemon brought from the original Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire games. This area will allow for encounters with legendary Pokemon, and even a couple of Mythical Pokemon. Beating the Elite 4 and champion is required for entry, and legendaries are unlocked by installing "slates" found in the game world.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond players will have access to Ho-oh and the "legendary gerbils" Raikou, Entei, and Suicune. Pokemon Shining Pearl will have Lugia and the original legendary trio Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres. Additionally, a "link" can be established with other Switch Pokemon games (how was not disclosed) to get a pair of Mythical Pokemon: Linking a Let's Go game will unlock Mew, while linking Pokemon Sword or Shield will unlock Jirachi.

As some copies of the game have been released early by retailers, Ramanas Park will be included in a patch scheduled for release tomorrow.