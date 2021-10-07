Demo For Metroid Dread Now Available

...really, haven't 95% of you rolled credits at this point?

If you weren't convinced by our 10/10 review of Metroid Dread, you can now try it out for yourself.

Calling it an "early Halloween treat", the demo for Dread is now live on the eShop in all regions. The amount of content in the demo is not known at this time, nor if there is any sort of save carryover.