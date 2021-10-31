Episode 745: Chateau de WinBaque

The counter reaches two.

It's Halloween so I'm going to rush through the article; none of you read my expertly-crafted prose anyway.

This week we did almost nothing but New Business. James starts the show with one of two minimalist Role Playing Games published by Square Enix this month: Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars. He's very early, but already there's been at least one swerve for players of the demo, and significantly more silliness. Jon has rolled credits on Metroid Dread, and he gives a "contrarian's opinion" on a game he largely likes. Greg and Gui add their informed commentary, while James examines his own life choices. This goes on for almost an hour.

I'm serious.

After a break, or an exorcism, Guillaume kicks off the second segment with Pikmin Bloom. The topic immediately turns to how we can not walk and play this game about walking, despite the fact none of us actually want to play it anyway. It's really the principle of the thing. Greg closes out the show with a look at the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, and Jon jumps in to remind everyone that he can't refuse paying for even more games he wont play. Alarmingly, neither have played WinBack. This is unacceptable. We also receive some corrections that are... incorrect.

