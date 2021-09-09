It turns out Centipede was just the harbinger of an invasion.

After decent critical reception, Atari is continuing on with their "Recharged" line of arcade remixes.

Following today's launch of Centipede Recharged, the latest iteration of the pre-NES company has announced three new games in that vein for release. The first will be Black Widow Recharged, which is slated to launch October 28 and attempts to modernize the 1982 vector-based shooter.

Recharged versions of space shooter Asteroids and the original brick breaking game Breakout will follow "starting in Q4 2021", while a version of Missile Command released on Switch in May 2020.