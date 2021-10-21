Nintendo Downloads - October 21, 2021

Are we going to have to haul this week before the Senate before it gets assassinated?

Unlike the last couple of weeks, we don't have a consensus GOTY here - sure, Dying Light is an old game but it's not really one that blew up in the higher consciousness the same way Tetris Effect or Disco Elysium did. Meanwhile, we'll have a review up shortly for The Caligula Effect 2 - which is good, as I'm running out of ways to quote Meticulous Analysis of History when talking about it. If you want to keep up the old game trek, we'll have the seasonally appropriate Corpse Party - though as of original press time, pricing only appears in Europe for it.

There's some smaller download titles this week, with the main one being the cutely named Sheepo, though we also have an Indie World appearance in Skul: The Hero Slayer. We also have the Mix event (famous for my probable panic attack at The Last E3) serving as a publisher for the Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad.

Japan gets a release for Blue Reflection: Second Light (coming to the West in three weeks, though it's probably the third biggest RPG of that week) and a way late launch for Creature in the Well.

North America

Switch Retail

Dying Light: Platinum Edition (US$49.99/C$69.99: Tuesday)

The Caligula Effect 2 ($49.99/$66.49: Tuesday)

Youtubers Life 2 ($39.99/$59.99: Tuesday)

My Friend Peppa Pig ($39.99/$50.39: Friday)

Switch eShop

Angry Alligator ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Skul: The Hero Slayer ($21/$27.93)

Monomals ($19.99/$26.99)

Evertried ($19.99/$26.59)

Spectacular Sparky ($14.99/$19.99: Wednesday)

JARS ($14.99/$19.68: Wednesday)

Cards of the Dead ($14.99/$19.94)

Sakura Nova ($14.99/$19.99)

Demon Hunter: Riddles of Light ($14.99: Friday)

Pro Flight Simulator ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

Regency Solitaire ($11.99/$15.95: Tuesday)

City Stunt Driver ($11.99/$15.95: Friday)

Sheepo ($10.99/$13.29: Wednesday)

Murder Diaries 2 ($9.99/$13.99)

BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terrorist Squad ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)

Yumeiri ($8.00/$10.64)

Duo Zombies ($7.99/$9.99: Tuesday)

Endocrisis ($6.99/$9.3)

Howling Village: Echoes ($6.99/$9.3)

Crazy Gravity ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Reminiscence In The Night ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Minigolf Adventure ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom is 75% off (a record low) until November 4. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

The Caligula Effect 2 (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Youtubers Life 2 (€39.99/£34.99: Monday)

My Friend Peppa Pig (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Raiden IV: Mikado Remix (€34.99/£29.99)

Angry Alligator (€29.99/£26.99: Monday)

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows (€24.99/£21.99: Wednesday)

Corpse Party (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Skul: The Hero Slayer (€16.99/£15.29)

Monomals (€16.99/£14.99)

Evertried (€16.79/£15.09)

Sakura Nova (€14.99/£14.99)

Pro Flight Simulator (€14.99/£14.99: Friday)

Spectacular Sparky (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

JARS (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Cards of the Dead (€14.99/£13.49)

Demon Hunter: Riddles of Light (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

City Stunt Driver (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

Regency Solitaire (€10.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

Sheepo (€10.99/£9.89: Wednesday)

Murder Diaries 2 (€9.99/£9.99)

Super Fowlist (€9.09/£8.19)

BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terrorist Squad (€8.55/£7.69: Tuesday)

Yumeiri (€8.00/£7.19)

Duo Zombies (€7.99/£6.99: Tuesday)

Howling Village: Echoes (€5.99/£4.99)

Reminiscence In The Night (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Crazy Gravity (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Minigolf Adventure (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Flaskoman (€4.49/£4.00)

Japan

Blue Reflection: Second Light (¥8580)

Darksiders III (¥5980)

Archetype Arcadia (¥3980)

Evertried (¥2200)

Monomals (¥2200)

Skul: The Hero Slayer (¥2100)

Pro Flight Simulator (¥1999)

Creature in the Well (¥1985)

The Dark Side of the Moon (¥1600)

JARS (¥1599)

Sakura Nova (¥1500)

Alice (¥1490)

Murder Diaries 2 (¥999)

Demon Hunter: Riddles of Light (¥990)

Howling Village: Echoes (¥800)

Duo Zombies (¥799)

Puzzle 9 (¥799)

Lord of the Click II (¥539)

Crazy Gravity (¥500)