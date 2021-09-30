Grand Theft Auto Trio Pulls Into eShop in November, Physical December

Yep, there it is.

Untold number of crashed cars and other crimes are just a few weeks out.

Rockstar released a new trailer for the upcoming Switch release of the Grand Theft Auto trilogy (3, Vice City, San Andreas) and confirmed a dual release. The set will launch on the eShop on November 11, and a physical copy will be available on December 7. The eShop page (which has open preorders now) lists the file size at 13.1GB: it is not known if the physical version will use a 16GB card to cover this or if a download would be required.

Rockstar also confirmed that Grove Coast Games, previously known as War Drum Studio and a group experienced in porting GTA games, will handle this new remaster.