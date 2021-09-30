Shin Megami Tensei V Reveals DLC Plans

No early access, but lots of potential late recruits.

As is de rigueur for Shin Megami Tensei games, there will be options for downloadable content - including a fight against an old friend.

Atlus revealed the contents of the DLC overnight, and listings have now appeared for a Digital Deluxe version of the game that includes seven bits of DLC. These include the ability to control spawn rates for enemies that give experience items, items that can be sold for large amounts of money, and "Glory" (an ingame unlock system for permanent boosters such as expanded demon capacity). Additionally, bonus fights against demons are on offer, including a US$9.99 "Return of the True Demon" pack which gives eight bonus fights throughout the game and culminates in a fight against the Shin Megami Tensei III protagonist, the Demi-Fiend.

The "grinding" packs, as well as battles against Cleopatra and Mephisto, are US$2.99/C$3.99, while a fight against Artemis will be available for $4.99/$6.99. All of the content has a release date of November 12, SMT V's launch date. On the same day, a "Safety" difficulty option will be made available as free DLC.