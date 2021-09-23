Time for another scintillating round of "Who's That Pokemon".

A new video has dropped purporting to be lost footage of the Hisui region as in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

The two minute upload shows burst of "static", but also confirms the existence of Snorunt in the world (as it is in the Platinum version of the Sinnoh region) as well as an unknown Pokemon with white fur on its head, a red-tipped tail, and yellow eyes.

The identity of the Pokemon is unknown, though if you do have any theories feel free to leave them in the Talkback.