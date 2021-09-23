We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Pokemon Company Releases "Found Footage" Of Hisui Region In Pokemon Legends Arceus

by Donald Theriault - October 19, 2021, 9:19 am EDT
Total comments: 2 Source: The Pokemon Company

Time for another scintillating round of "Who's That Pokemon".

A new video has dropped purporting to be lost footage of the Hisui region as in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

The two minute upload shows burst of "static", but also confirms the existence of Snorunt in the world (as it is in the Platinum version of the Sinnoh region) as well as an unknown Pokemon with white fur on its head, a red-tipped tail, and yellow eyes.

The identity of the Pokemon is unknown, though if you do have any theories feel free to leave them in the Talkback.

Talkback

pokepal148Spencer Johnson, Contributing Writer2 hours ago

It sure is weird they had video cameras in ancient times in the Pokemon world.

TOPHATANT12338 minutes ago

What the...?

This is so bizarre

