Episode 295: Giving Credit to Quest 64

It might be better than Crysis.

Fresh off two giant Metroid Game Club episodes, Neal and John happily return to a smaller one hour format. But before we get to listener mail or what we've played recently we need to talk about the inevitably reality that is Quest 64 on NSO. Afterwords we discuss the realities of video game credits before diving into discussions of Dungeon Encounters, Actraiser Renessaince, and the Crysis Remastered Trilogy.