Nintendo Downloads - October 7, 2021

We follow up a week of 60 games in North America with a GOTY.

So last week, I mentioned that there were 47 games going into the week - and the final score ended up at 60. There's been MONTHS since I took over this column where we had fewer releases than that, so... geez, I know it was a quarter end but slow down you fools. Maybe some of those games should have moved to this week, considering we have a hardware rev on Friday.

A couple of reveals from the last Indie World serve as headliners this week, with the main event slot going to the Switch version of a game that won multiple GOTY awards in 2018: Tetris Effect Connected. That one is going to sing on the OLED screen. A strong runner-up is Gang Beasts, though Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl made a late push (until it gets squashed by Sakurai's pipebomb promo tomorrow where we all get five bucks or equivalent back for Fighters Pass 2). Other items of note: Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania's wide release, Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan, and name of the week "Jack Axe".

Japan gets a couple of late releases (Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, Astria Ascending), and a exploration focused shooter.

North America

Switch Retail

Metroid Dread (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

RIMS Racing ($49.99/$66.49: Tuesday)

Nickelodeon: All Star Brawl ($49.99/$: Tuesday)

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania ($39.99/$53.49: Tuesday)

Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Tetris Effect Connected ($39.99/$53.19: Friday)

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan ($29.99/$38.99: Tuesday)

Gang Beasts ($29.99/$34.99)

Balloon Pop - Learning Letters, Numbers, Colors, Game for Kids ($14.99/$19.94)

Creepy Tale 2 ($14.99/$19.99)

Jack Axe ($14.99/$19.94)

No Longer Home ($14.99/$19.99)

The Light Bringer ($14.99/$19.99)

Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala ($14.99/$: Friday)

Toroom ($14.99/$19.99: Saturday)

AmaneSwitch ($13.99: Tuesday/not releasing)

PandaBall ($13.99/$18.49)

Business Tour Deluxe ($9.99/$13.29)

Sophia's World ($9.99/$12.99)

AAA Clock ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

Drum Box ($7.99/$9.99)

InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Card Game ($7.99/$9.99)

Medieval Tower Defense ($6.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Panmorphia ($5.99)

Prehistoric Life Puzzles ($5.00/$6.65)

Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire ($4.99/$6.49)

The Marauder Chronicles: Curse Over Valdria ($4.99/$6.99)

Bouncy Bullets 2 ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Lord of the Click II ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Lotus Bloom ($2.99/$3.99)

Toree 2 ($0.99/$1.29: Monday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Blazing Chrome is 60% off until Thursday. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Metroid Dread (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Nickelodeon: All Star Brawl (€49.99/£39.99: Tuesday)

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Knockout Home Fitness (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Tetris Effect Connected (€39.99/£53.19: Friday)

Gang Beasts (€29.99/£24.99)

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (€24.99/£21.99: Tuesday)

Lyrica2 Stars Align (€23.99/£21.59)

Balloon Pop - Learning Letters, Numbers, Colors, Game for Kids (€14.99/£13.49)

Jack Axe (€14.99/£13.49)

Smashing the Battle: Ghost Soul (€14.99/£13.49)

The Light Bringer (€14.99/£13.49)

Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Creepy Tale 2 (€14.99/£12.99)

No Longer Home (€12.99/£11.99)

Toroom (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Sophia's World (€12.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

PandaBall (€11.99/£10.49)

AmaneSwitch (€11.59/£10.39: Wednesday)

Business Tour Deluxe (€9.99/£8.99)

AAA Clock (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Drum Box (€7.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

Medieval Tower Defense (€6.99/£6.99: Saturday)

InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Card Game (€6.99/£5.99)

Panmorphia (€6.99/£5.99)

The Marauder Chronicles: Curse Over Valdria (€4.99/£4.99)

Bouncy Bullets 2 (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire (€4.99/£4.49)

Lord of the Click II (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Lotus Bloom (€2.99/£2.69)

Toree 2 (€0.99/£0.89: Monday)

Japan

Metroid Dread (¥7600: Friday)

Virsch of the End -Error: Salvation- (¥7150)

Astria Ascending (¥5478)

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania (¥4389)

Lyrica2 Stars Align (¥2400)

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! (¥1980)

Jack Axe (¥1690)

Balloon Pop - Learning Letters, Numbers, Colors, Game for Kids (¥1646)

No Longer Home (¥1520)

Creepy Tale 2 (¥1499)

PandaBall (¥1499)

AmaneSwitch (¥1480)

AAA Clock (¥1199)

Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala (¥990)

Super Arcade Soccer 2021 (¥800)

Panmorphia (¥730)

Top Down Racer (¥599)

Earth Marines (¥549)

Prehistoric Life Puzzles (¥500)