Nintendo Downloads - October 7, 2021

We follow up a week of 60 games in North America with a GOTY.
So last week, I mentioned that there were 47 games going into the week - and the final score ended up at 60. There's been MONTHS since I took over this column where we had fewer releases than that, so... geez, I know it was a quarter end but slow down you fools. Maybe some of those games should have moved to this week, considering we have a hardware rev on Friday.
A couple of reveals from the last Indie World serve as headliners this week, with the main event slot going to the Switch version of a game that won multiple GOTY awards in 2018: Tetris Effect Connected. That one is going to sing on the OLED screen. A strong runner-up is Gang Beasts, though Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl made a late push (until it gets squashed by Sakurai's pipebomb promo tomorrow where we all get five bucks or equivalent back for Fighters Pass 2). Other items of note: Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania's wide release, Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan, and name of the week "Jack Axe".
Japan gets a couple of late releases (Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, Astria Ascending), and a exploration focused shooter.
North America
Switch Retail
Metroid Dread (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)
RIMS Racing ($49.99/$66.49: Tuesday)
Nickelodeon: All Star Brawl ($49.99/$: Tuesday)
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania ($39.99/$53.49: Tuesday)
Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)
Switch eShop
Tetris Effect Connected ($39.99/$53.19: Friday)
Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan ($29.99/$38.99: Tuesday)
Gang Beasts ($29.99/$34.99)
Balloon Pop - Learning Letters, Numbers, Colors, Game for Kids ($14.99/$19.94)
Creepy Tale 2 ($14.99/$19.99)
Jack Axe ($14.99/$19.94)
No Longer Home ($14.99/$19.99)
The Light Bringer ($14.99/$19.99)
Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala ($14.99/$: Friday)
Toroom ($14.99/$19.99: Saturday)
AmaneSwitch ($13.99: Tuesday/not releasing)
PandaBall ($13.99/$18.49)
Business Tour Deluxe ($9.99/$13.29)
Sophia's World ($9.99/$12.99)
AAA Clock ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)
Drum Box ($7.99/$9.99)
InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Card Game ($7.99/$9.99)
Medieval Tower Defense ($6.99/$9.99: Saturday)
Panmorphia ($5.99)
Prehistoric Life Puzzles ($5.00/$6.65)
Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire ($4.99/$6.49)
The Marauder Chronicles: Curse Over Valdria ($4.99/$6.99)
Bouncy Bullets 2 ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
Lord of the Click II ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)
Lotus Bloom ($2.99/$3.99)
Toree 2 ($0.99/$1.29: Monday)
Europe
Switch Retail
Metroid Dread (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)
Nickelodeon: All Star Brawl (€49.99/£39.99: Tuesday)
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)
Knockout Home Fitness (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)
Switch eShop
Tetris Effect Connected (€39.99/£53.19: Friday)
Gang Beasts (€29.99/£24.99)
Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (€24.99/£21.99: Tuesday)
Lyrica2 Stars Align (€23.99/£21.59)
Balloon Pop - Learning Letters, Numbers, Colors, Game for Kids (€14.99/£13.49)
Jack Axe (€14.99/£13.49)
Smashing the Battle: Ghost Soul (€14.99/£13.49)
The Light Bringer (€14.99/£13.49)
Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)
Creepy Tale 2 (€14.99/£12.99)
No Longer Home (€12.99/£11.99)
Toroom (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)
Sophia's World (€12.99/£8.99: Wednesday)
PandaBall (€11.99/£10.49)
AmaneSwitch (€11.59/£10.39: Wednesday)
Business Tour Deluxe (€9.99/£8.99)
AAA Clock (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)
Drum Box (€7.99/£6.99: Wednesday)
Medieval Tower Defense (€6.99/£6.99: Saturday)
InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Card Game (€6.99/£5.99)
Panmorphia (€6.99/£5.99)
The Marauder Chronicles: Curse Over Valdria (€4.99/£4.99)
Bouncy Bullets 2 (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire (€4.99/£4.49)
Lord of the Click II (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
Lotus Bloom (€2.99/£2.69)
Toree 2 (€0.99/£0.89: Monday)
Japan
Metroid Dread (¥7600: Friday)
Virsch of the End -Error: Salvation- (¥7150)
Astria Ascending (¥5478)
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania (¥4389)
Lyrica2 Stars Align (¥2400)
Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! (¥1980)
Jack Axe (¥1690)
Balloon Pop - Learning Letters, Numbers, Colors, Game for Kids (¥1646)
No Longer Home (¥1520)
Creepy Tale 2 (¥1499)
PandaBall (¥1499)
AmaneSwitch (¥1480)
AAA Clock (¥1199)
Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala (¥990)
Super Arcade Soccer 2021 (¥800)
Panmorphia (¥730)
Top Down Racer (¥599)
Earth Marines (¥549)
Prehistoric Life Puzzles (¥500)