Nintendo Downloads - September 30, 2021

There are two things ascending this week, and one of them is my credit card bill.

Sometimes, I blow my good material for this column ahead of time. Take this week, for example:

If you are a Switch dev who's thinking of shadowdropping something in NA next week:



Don't.



There's already nearly 50 games announced. You'll get buried like Booker T in Seattle. — Donald Theriault 🥀 (@NWRDonald) September 25, 2021

Let's run it down here: Our games in stores include Nintendo Direct cameo Hot Wheels Unleashed, the digital deluxe version of Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, Anime World Report gathering in a washroom to play the new Melty Blood, the Mary Skelter series ending, Knockout Home Fitness from XSEED, and what will undoubtedly be the best selling game of the week in the new FIFA.

Among the download-only items: JRPG veterans assemble for Astria Ascending, G-Darius, the Natsume-published strategy game ConnecTank, an exploration platformer hit in Death's Gambit: Afterlife, three Cotton games (the "Saturn tribute" has been omitted for space), Steel Assault (action platformer from Tribute Games), and a compilation of space action games in ExZeus that John has already flipped out over. And from Disclaimer Corner, site contributor Syrenne McNulty's latest release (after Beast Breaker dropped last week) is perhaps the biggest one yet: Bonfire Peaks. But in summary, there are already 47 games coming out this week in North America, and there's also a "Blockbuster" sale on. Anyone who shadowdrops a game needs to consider their lot in life.

Even Japan goes crazy with late releases of Hades and the Spelunky duo.

North America

Switch Retail

Hot Wheels Unleashed (US$49.99/C$66.99)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina ($49.99/$66.99)

Mary Skelter Finale ($49.99/$66.49)

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania (Digital Deluxe) ($44.99/$66.99: Friday)

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Rangers ($39.99/$50.39: Friday)

FIFA 22: Legacy Edition ($39.99/$54.99: Friday)

Knockout Home Fitness ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Astria Ascending ($39.99/$52.99)

ConnecTank ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

G-Darius HD ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Gearshifters ($29.99/$39.99)

Fantasy Friends: Under the Sea ($24.99/$33.00: Tuesday)

2weistein - The Curse of the Red Dragon 2 ($20/$24.00: Friday)

Dandy Ace ($19.99/$22.79: Tuesday)

UnMetal ($19.99/$26.59: Tuesday)

Bonfire Peaks ($19.99/$26.59)

Death's Gambit: Afterlife ($19.99/$26.59)

Ludo XXL ($19.99/$26.59)

Unsighted ($19.99/$26.59)

Doom & Destiny Worlds ($19.99/$26.59: Friday)

SGC: Short Games Collection #1 ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

The Card Battle: Eternal Destiny ($18.99/$25.26)

A Juggler's Tale ($17.99/$23.93: Wednesday)

Cotton 2 ($17.99/$23.93)

Cotton Boomerang ($17.99/$23.93)

Guardian Force ($17.99/$23.93)

Antonball Deluxe ($14.99/$19.94: Tuesday)

Steel Assault ($14.99/$18.99: Tuesday)

Warp Frontier ($14.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

Aeon Drive ($14.99/$17.84)

Asdivine Saga ($14.99/$20.99)

BarricadeZ ($14.99/not releasing)

Kyle is Famous: Complete Edition ($14.99: Friday)

SurvivalZ ($14.99/$19.94: Friday)

ExZeus: The Complete Collection ($12.99/$17.28)

Space Revenge ($10.99/$12.99)

Centipede: Recharged ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)

Meteroids 3D ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Math Classroom Challenge ($9.99/$10.89: Wednesday)

Road Racing: Highway Car Chase ($9.99)

Drone Ridge ($9.49/$12.64: Wednesday)

Mini Car Racing 2 ($7.99/$9.99)

Earth Marines ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Takorita Meets Fries ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Prepare the First RPG Village ~The Adventures of Nyanzou&Kumakichi: Escape Game Series~ ($4.90/$not releasing)

Colsword ($4/$5.32: Friday)

Ronister Adventure ($1.00/$1.33)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The "Blockbuster" sale is on until the night of October 3, including the first sale for Monster Hunter Rise, a new sales record for Civilization VI, and a sale on Hades. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Mary Skelter Finale (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania (Digital Deluxe) (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Hot Wheels Unleashed (€49.99/£39.99)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (€49.99/£39.98)

Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Rangers (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

FIFA 22: Legacy Edition (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Astria Ascending (€39.99/£35.99)

ConnecTank (€29.99/£26.99: Tuesday)

G-Darius HD (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Gearshifters (€26.99/£22.99)

UnMetal (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Death's Gambit: Afterlife (€19.99/£17.99)

Unsighted (€19.99/£17.99)

2weistein - The Curse of the Red Dragon 2 (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Doom & Destiny Worlds (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

SGC: Short Games Collection #1 (€16.99/£16.99: Friday)

The Card Battle: Eternal Destiny (€16.99/£15.29)

Bonfire Peaks (€16.79/£15.09)

A Juggler's Tale (€14.99/£12.99: Wednesday)

Asdivine Saga (€14.99/£13.49)

Cotton 2 (€14.99/£13.49)

Cotton Boomerang (€14.99/£13.49)

Guardian Force (€14.99/£13.49)

Aeon Drive (€14.99/£10.99)

Warp Frontier (€14.29/£12.89: Tuesday)

Steel Assault (€12.99/£11.99: Tuesday)

SurvivalZ (€12.69/£11.39)

Kyle is Famous: Complete Edition (€12.50/£11.00: Friday)

Antonball Deluxe (€12.49/£11.39: Tuesday)

BarricadeZ (€11.99/£10.79)

ExZeus: The Complete Collection (€12.99/£11.69)

Space Revenge (€10.99/£9.89)

Meteroids 3D (€9.99/£8.79: Wednesday)

Math Classroom Challenge (€9.9/£8.89: Wednesday)

Centipede: Recharged (€8.99/£7.99: Wednesday)

Road Racing: Highway Car Chase (€7.99/£6.99)

Mini Car Racing 2 (€7.99/£6.90)

Drone Ridge (€7.79/£6.99: Wednesday)

Takorita Meets Fries (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Colsword (€3.35/£2.99)

Japan

B-Project Meteor*Fantasia (¥7700)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (¥7480)

Alice in the Country of Hearts: Wonderful White World (¥7150)

Hot Wheels Unleashed (¥5850)

FIFA 22 Legacy Edition (¥4300: Friday)

Miyamoto Arithmetic Class (¥3300)

ConnecTank (¥2980)

Hades (¥2800)

Spelunky 2 (¥2480)

Bonfire Peaks (¥2200)

Black Future '88 (¥2000)

Cotton 2 (¥1980)

Cotton Boomerang (¥1980)

Guardian Force (¥1980)

The Card Battle - Eternal Destiny (¥1980)

Steel Assault (¥1680)

Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot - First Case (¥1498)

BarricadeZ (¥1480)

Math Classroom Challenge (¥1290)

Spelunky (¥1280)

Centipede Recharged (¥1099)

BFF Or Die (¥800)

Crisis Wing (¥800)

Beat Them All (¥599)

Splatter (¥598)

Takoria Meets Potato (¥500: Friday)

Prepare the First RPG Village ~The Adventures of Nyanzou&Kumakichi: Escape Game Series~ (¥490)

Colsword (¥439)