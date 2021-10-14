Nintendo Downloads - October 14, 2021

Tetris Effect last week, Disco Elysium this week... we can't go to 2020 since Hades went to version 1.0 on Switch...

The first full week of downloads in this post-OLED world kicks off with another old GOTY with the arrival of the heavily philosophical RPG Disco Elysium, as rumored for months and then made official a couple of weeks ago in the Direct. It's a good week for quirky releases that check in at $40, as the Swery65-powered and crowdfunded The Good Life joins (at least for the author) the recently-revealed Square Enix board game RPG Dungeon Encounters.

If you're looking for something a little more traditional - in the fact that this is the eighth of its line - we have another Jackbox Party Pack hitting Thursday - I look forward to spinning the Wheel of Enormous Proportions since I'm a sucker for trivia games. The folks behind Moon are taking a swing at action and kissing in Mon Amour, while Playtonic's publishing deals kick off with A Little Golf Journey. Add in the brawler Aeon Must Die, and it's quite a busy week.

Aside from a lot of common releases, this week is also the Japanese release for Monark (the horror RPG written by some of the classic Shin Megami Tensei games).

North America

Switch Retail

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut (US$39.99/C$53.19: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

The Good Life ($39.99/$53.19: Friday)

Monster Crown ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Dungeon Encounters ($29.99/$39.99)

The Jackbox Party Pack 8 ($29.99/$39.99)

Critadel ($19.99/$26.99: Wednesday)

Aeon Must Die ($19.99/$26.99)

Fight of Animals: Arena ($19.99/$24.99)

A Little Golf Journey ($19.99/$22.79)

Ruin Raiders ($19.99/$21.99)

Evil Tonight ($14.99/$19.95)

Henchman Story ($14.99/$19.94)

Tears of Avia ($14.99/$19.94)

The Sundew ($14.99/$19.94)

Inspector Waffles ($13.99/$18.99)

Lumione ($12.99/$17.28: Wednesday)

Starlight Alliance ($9.99/$12.90: Wednesday)

Zumania - Magic Casual Puzzle ($9.99/$13.99)

Nira ($9.99/$13.29)

Bonito Days ($9.99/$12.99)

Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy ($9.99/$12.99)

Mon Amour ($8.99/$10.99)

Red Ronin ($7.99/$9.99)

Ancient Stories: Gods of Egypt ($6.99/$9.30: Friday)

Gleylancer ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)

Aliens Drive Me Crazy ($6/$7.98)

Puzzle 9 ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)

Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide ($4.99/$6.64: Wednesday)

Immortus Temporus ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Hextones ($2.99/$3.99)

Extreme Race ($2.49/$1.99: Saturday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Tetris Effect Connected has a launch sale - 25% off until the 22nd. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut (€39.99/£35.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

The Good Life (€33.99/£30.59)

Monster Crown (€29.99/£26.99: Tuesday)

Dungeon Encounters (€29.99/£24.99)

The Jackbox Party Pack 8 (€25.99/£23.99)

Aeon Must Die (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Fight of Animals: Arena (€19.99/£16.99)

A Little Golf Journey (€16.79/£15.49)

Ruin Raiders (€15.99/£15.99)

Critadel (€14.99/£13.99: Wednesday)

Evil Tonight (€14.99/£13.99)

Henchman Story (€14.99/£13.49)

Tears of Avia (€14.99/£10.99)

Inspector Waffles (€12.99/£11.99)

The Sundew (€12.49/£11.29)

Lumione (€10.49/£9.49: Wednesday)

Zumania - Magic Casual Puzzle (€9.99/£13.99)

Nira (€9.99/£8.99)

Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy (€9.99/£8.99)

Bonito Days (€8.99/£7.99)

Starlight Alliance (€8.9/£7.90: Wednesday)

Mon Amour (€7.99/£6.99)

Ancient Stories: Gods of Egypt (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Gleylancer (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

Puzzle 9 (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

Aliens Drive Me Crazy (€5.99/£5.39)

Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Immortus Temporus (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

rRootage Reloaded (€4.99/£4.49)

Hextones (€2.99/£2.69)

Extreme Race (€2.49/£1.99: Saturday)

The Adventures of Spunk Dodgers and Splat (€1.69/£1.49: Sunday)

Japan

Monark (¥8470)

Earth Defense Force 3 (¥4980)

Hello Neighbor (¥4299)

The Good Life (¥3980: Friday)

Dungeon Encounters (¥3520)

Aeon Must Die (¥2480)

The Bear and the Admiral (¥2290)

Fight of Animals: Arena (¥2200)

Ruin Raiders (¥2080)

A Little Golf Journey (¥2050)

Toroom (¥2000)

Arietta of Spirits (¥1800)

Tears of Avia (¥1650)

Survival Z (¥1648)

Lumione (¥1296)

Bonito Days (¥1200)

Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy (¥1000)

Escape from Karakuri Prison (¥990)

Mon Amour (¥980)

Medieval Tower Defense (¥899)

Knight's Retreat (¥880)

Drum Box (¥800)

Gleylancer (¥720: Friday)

Immortus Temporus (¥500)

Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide (¥490)